Vietnam Report announces Top 10 prestigious banks

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Report JSC has recently published the list of the top 10 prestigious banks in Việt Nam in 2022.

The 10 banks honoured as the most prestigious commercial banks in the country are Vietcombank, VietinBank, Techcombank, Military Bank, VPBank, ACB, BIDV, TPBank, VIB and AgriBank.

Meanwhile, the list of the 10 most prestigious private joint-stock banks comprises Techcombank, VPBank, ACB, TPBank, VIB, HDBank, Sacombank, SHB, OCB and MSB.

The banks have been ranked based on three criteria: financial capacity shown on the latest financial statement, credibility on media evaluated by the Media Coding method, and stakeholder opinions collected in a survey in June.

The survey also showed that 48 per cent of bank customers think the banking industry has been playing a leading role in the country's economic recovery, 77 per cent think banks have been maintaining decent customer services, and 58.9 per cent think banks have managed to adapt their products to the pandemic.

Regarding banking outlook, 63.6 per cent of financial experts expect an industry-wide growth rate higher than last year, whereas 9.1 per cent are cautious about the future. These figures reflect a substantial shift in expert sentiment since the pandemic, as nearly 77 per cent were concerned about the banking downturn in 2020.

The optimistic experts also forecast that credit growth would top 14 per cent in 2022, with retail credit remaining the driving force behind the growth. Likewise, deposits are expected to soar thanks to high-interest rates.

Regarding financial indicators, 54 per cent of banks project Cost-to-Income ratios lower than last year. Amid post-pandemic mounting non-performing loans, 45.5 per cent of banks plan to raise Provision for Risk, 36.4 per cent keep the indicator unchanged, and the rest reduce the hand.

Additionally, 54.6 per cent of banks underscore raising chartered capital as one of their major targets for 2022. It is also worth noting that over 90 per cent will undertake digital transformation across the board, while the rest will embrace it partly.

Regarding credibility in media, a bank is recognised as "safe" when its positive-information-to-total-encoded-information ratio is at least 10 per cent higher than the ratio of negative information and recognised as "best" when the difference surpasses 20 per cent.

The survey showed that 100 per cent of banks had reached the "safe" level and 60.5 per cent the "best" level, indicating that banks have been putting a lot of effort into media management. — VNS