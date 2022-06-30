Vietnam International Café Show 2022 to open in HCM City

VIETNAM, June 30 - The Vietnam International Café Show 2022 will open in HCM City in July. — VNS Photo

HCM CITY — More than 200 domestic and international exhibitors will participate in a coffee, food and beverage exhibition called Việt Nam International Café Show 2022 from July 21 to July 23 at the Sài Gòn International Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City.

This annual event, which is part of a series of Café Show exhibitions in Seoul, Shanghai, Paris and Việt Nam, is an opportunity for leading domestic and foreign managers and experts to meet and share orientations, strategies, solutions and practical management tools in the manufacturing, processing, and distributing industry of coffee, tea, food and beverage for restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses.

The event is organised by Exporum Vietnam Company and sponsored by Việt Nam Coffee - Cocoa Association, Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Association, Trade Promotion Agencies in Việt Nam and other agencies.

Joining the event will be famous international brand names in the coffee industry such as Victoria Arduino, Nuova Simonelli, Sanremo, La Marzocco, BFC, Breville, CIME, Lamvita and Giesen.

Famous Vietnamese coffee export companies will also be present at the event such as Trung Nguyên, Simexco, Intimex, An Thái, Tín Nghĩa and Vĩnh Hiệp.

Many brands of raw materials and ingredients for bartending and baking such as Maulin (Great Eastern), Dalamilk, Vinamilk, Barista Buddy and Richs Product Vietnam (ICEHOT) will also be showcased.

Also at the exhibition, there will be competitions including the Vietnam National Barista Championship (VNBC) and Việt Nam National Latte Art Championship (VNLC), which are the only two competitions in Việt Nam certified by World Coffee Events (WCE).

The competitions aim to find the best baristas representing the Vietnamese barista industry to compete in international contests. This is an opportunity for young Vietnamese to have the opportunity to hone and show their skills, use many new products as well as listen to the opinions of leading experts in the world to improve their professional skill level.

Many other activities will take place such as Sweet Class, Cherry's Choice and Coffee Talk, where the trend of exporting Vietnamese specialty coffee to the South Korean market and European countries will be discussed. — VNS