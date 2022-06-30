Trade Ministry disappointed with actions of retailers

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 30 - June 23, 2022: The Consumer Affairs Division (CAD) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry has noted with grave concern that the price of some brands of flour have already increased in several business establishments throughout the country despite the local private producer announcing its decision to increase its prices effective Monday June 27, 2022.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry is pleading with all retailers of flour to be fair and reasonable in their mark-ups and keep the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in mind as we all navigate these trying times.

The CAD will continue to closely monitor the cost of flour and will publish the relevant prices in various supermarkets throughout Trinidad and Tobago.