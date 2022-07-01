Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Palestinian President Abbas

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss President Biden’s upcoming trip to the Middle East. Secretary Blinken stressed the U.S. commitment to improving the quality of life of the Palestinian people in tangible ways and the Administration’s support for a negotiated two-state solution.  The Secretary also emphasized the importance of thorough, transparent, and impartial investigations into the circumstances of Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing.

