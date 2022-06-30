The Supreme Court is a strange institution — the final word on the law, but with no way to enforce its decisions; clearly political, but supposed to stand above politics; composed of nine bickering individuals, but posing as the impartial voice of the Constitution — and we have papered over its peculiarities with traditions of continuity and restraint.
You just read:
Opinion: Dobbs Is Not the Only Reason to Question the Legitimacy of the Supreme Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.