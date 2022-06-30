DBEDT News Release: UPDATE ON THE HAWAII TOURISM AUTHORITY’S U.S. BRAND MANAGEMENT CONTRACT

HONOLULU – DBEDT Director Mike McCartney today issued the following update on Hawai‘i Tourism Authority RFP 22-01 covering the areas of brand management and visitor education services for the United States market, as well as support services shared by Hawai‘i’s brand management teams worldwide.

“As the Head of the Purchasing Agency for the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, I am responsible for overseeing the process for RFP 22-01 for the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA). The Hawaiian Islands are in the middle of the busy summer travel season and planning needs to be done for the upcoming fall period. Therefore, I have determined, with the concurrence with the State’s Chief Procurement Officer, that it is advantageous for the state to extend the current U.S. MMA contract with Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau for 90 days, until September 28, which should provide adequate time to resolve the current protest.

The three-month extensions of the two contracts, for U.S. market brand management ($4,250,000) and global support services ($375,000), continue the current level of services. After conferring with HTA President & CEO John De Fries, we agreed that granting this extension is in the best interest of our State and creates the necessary timeframe within which the protest can be resolved.

My ultimate goal is to provide for a fair and smooth transition in which the best partner for HTA is found. Because of my role in this process, I will be respectfully declining from further public comments until the protest is resolved and a new contract is awarded.”

