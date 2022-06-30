Submit Release
DLNR News Release: DLNR & STATE CLIMATE COMMISSION STATEMENT ON SUPREME COURT RULING

(HONOLULU) – In support of Gov. David Ige’s statement on today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the W. Virginia v EPA case, DLNR Chair and Hawai‘i Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Commission (Climate Commission) co-chair Suzanne Case said:

“It’s unfortunate that this ruling limits the federal government’s ability to act strongly on climate change. We have a moral imperative to address climate change due to impacts we already see to natural resources. Sea level rise is eroding our beaches and shorelines. Coral bleaching is damaging our reefs. Warmer temperatures are forcing disease-carrying mosquitoes into higher elevations where the avian malaria they infect native birds with is on the verge of causing the extinction of two honeycreeper species in as little as two years. Right now, we are experiencing the impacts of drought statewide, and this has already caused more frequent and more intense wildfires.”

“As Gov. Ige said, Hawai‘i has shown great progress and leadership in addressing both the causes and impacts of climate change and we will continue to work with other leaders at all levels of government who remain committed to addressing what is the greatest existential threat facing the planet.”

The Climate Commission sees this ruling as reaffirming the need for climate action at the state level. Climate Commission Co-Chair Mary Alice Evans said, “Just as we did in 2017, when the federal government withdrew from global leadership, Hawai‘i, in partnership with other states will step forward to lead on climate action.” Evans emphasized the importance of mitigation and adaptation actions locally, “as we are already experiencing droughts, flooding, and heat stress.”

The Climate Commission promotes ambitious, climate-neutral, culturally responsive strategies for climate change adaptation and mitigation, in a manner that is clean, equitable, and resilient. The Climate Commission was created by Act 32 in 2017. The commission is administratively attached to the DLNR.

# # #

Learn what Hawai‘i is doing to address climate change:

https://climate.hawaii.gov/hi-commission/

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396

 

