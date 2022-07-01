As High Costs Curtail Travel Plans, New App Launches '4th July' Edition to Provide Emotional Support to Loved Ones in US

Send a FREE July 4th music hugg from www.huggnote.com Huggnote founders - sisters Jacqui and Perry Meskell Go wo www.huggnote.com to send 4th July Huggs for FREE

App that turns songs into 'virtual hugs' launches 'Happy July 4th' theme in time for Independence Day, so US users can 'be there' for loved ones from afar

We're delighted to able to offer everyone in the US the opportunity to use Huggnote BETA to send a heart-felt greeting to loved ones this July 4th" — Jacqui Meskell

IRELAND, July 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With rising costs and travel delays expected to curtail plans for millions of Americans this July 4th, a new app that makes it easy to be there for loved ones has launched a US-style version, in time for Independence Day. Huggnote , founded by two Irish sisters, turns songs into ‘virtual hugs’ so users can be there for friends or family – no matter how far away. The first app to use music as a universal language – it curates it by emotion to make it easy for users to find the perfect song for whatever they need to express and send it instantly via text or messaging app. For its Independence Day release the app has added a ‘Happy July 4th’ theme with plenty of much-loved songs, perfect for adding an uplifting Independence Day soundtrack to private personal greetings, which can be sent to friends/family directly. The app which is in live BETA is currently free to use ahead of the launch of its premium release in the coming months.This Independence Day is likely to be the most expensive travel weekend in years according to Hopper . Domestic airfare is up 45% and international flights increased by 31% on 2019 prices - as well as flight disruptions - up 17% since May. Hotels rates are also on the rise – up 15.4% on 2019 according to the latest report from STR , – a data analytics company for the hospitality industry. All of which point to a 4th of July like other, with many people unable to travel and in need of a meaningful way to show support to loved ones. Or for those that are travelling and experiencing queues or delays - Huggnote provides a constructive way to use that time.“We’re delighted to able to offer everyone in the US the opportunity to use Huggnote BETA to send a heart-felt greeting to loved ones this July 4th” says founder Jacqui. “With everything that’s going on in the US and the world at large right now, to have a simple way to show you care is really important, especially on holidays like this when everyone wants to be with those they love” she said, adding that a ‘Huggnote’ is so emotional it often brings recipients to tears. “There’s something about that power of music, which when added to a personal message really amplifies not just the words but the effect” she says. Indeed, the name came about as a result of research that proves that the right song at the right time can trigger the release of the same hormones as an actual physical hug, like oxytocin and dopamine. 'It's the closest thing digitally to an actual 4th July real-life hug' says Jacqui.“And we’re really focused on making sure Huggnote is easy for anyone to use – no matter their age or tech literacy” says co-founder and sister Perry, who explains that there’s no need to download anything as the app plays in the browser. “You simply sign in, choose your theme, select a song, add your message and send. It takes mere seconds, so is perfect for sending while waiting in a queue – but the effect on the recipient is truly long lasting,” she says. "There are lots of themes - many for those sentiments people often find difficult to express like 'I Love You' or 'I'm Sorry' but also limited edition themes like this week's US-focused one" she says.Huggnote has won numerous awards including the top $50k prize on US TV Show '2 Minute Drill' (Bloomberg TV and Amazon Prime) presented by David Meltzer, a Mozilla ‘Builders’ Award for companies with the potential to ‘fix the internet’ and Google’s ‘Adopt a Start-Up’, as well as awards for its Social and Sustainable Impact. The idea came about when Jacqui wanted to be there for a friend going through a difficult time but couldn’t because she was abroad. Then a song on the radio brought back such happy memories, she knew if there was a way to ‘digitally gift-wrap’ the song and send it, it would say everything words couldn’t. Launched with the support of Enterprise Ireland, the app already has hundreds of thousands of users in 205 countries.More About HuggnoteMulti-award winning Huggnote is an app that curates music by emotion so users can find the perfect song to express any emotion and send it to friends/loved ones via text or messaging app. Huggnote is a web app, which means there’s nothing to download – you just go to www.huggnote.com to login, select your musical theme (everything from ‘I Love You’ to ‘Happy July 4th’) choose the song you want and send this with your personal greeting, via messenger or text. Free to use during BETA period ahead of its 1.0 release in the coming months.

