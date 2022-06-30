Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,943 in the last 365 days.

Largo man arrested for transmission and possession of child sexual abuse material

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE and the Largo Police Department today arrested Derek William Thomas, 38, of Largo, on eight counts of transmission of child sexual abuse material and ten counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began in May after investigators identified child sexual abuse material being shared from a computer in Largo.

A search warrant led to the discovery of multiple electronic items, at least one of which was used to download and transmit images of child sexual abuse material featuring children as young as six years old. A video consistent with what had been previously downloaded via the peer-to-peer network was located on a laptop seized during the execution of the search warrant.

Thomas was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.  Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams. This case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Sixth Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001

Largo PD Public Information Coordinator
(727) 586-7498

You just read:

Largo man arrested for transmission and possession of child sexual abuse material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.