Largo man arrested for transmission and possession of child sexual abuse material

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE and the Largo Police Department today arrested Derek William Thomas, 38, of Largo, on eight counts of transmission of child sexual abuse material and ten counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began in May after investigators identified child sexual abuse material being shared from a computer in Largo.

A search warrant led to the discovery of multiple electronic items, at least one of which was used to download and transmit images of child sexual abuse material featuring children as young as six years old. A video consistent with what had been previously downloaded via the peer-to-peer network was located on a laptop seized during the execution of the search warrant.

Thomas was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams. This case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Sixth Judicial Circuit.

