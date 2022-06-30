Việt Nam asks for Jordan’s cooperation in helping Vietnamese survivors of Aqaba gas explosion

VIETNAM, June 30 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn has asked Jordan to support the Embassy of Việt Nam in citizen protection and providing relief for Vietnamese survivors of a toxic gas leak at the port of Aqaba, during a phone call with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi on June 29.

Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Al-Safadi offered condolences to Sơn and the families of the Vietnamese victims, saying Jordanian authorities will do their best to assist the Embassy of Việt Nam in citizen protection and handling the remains of Vietnamese nationals killed in the accident.

On behalf of the Government of Việt Nam and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sơn also extended his deepest sympathy to Jordan’s losses caused by the accident. He thanked the Jordanian foreign ministry and authorities for promptly reporting on the five Vietnamese people killed in the incident and for providing medical help for those injured.

He asked Jordanian authorities to step up the investigation into the cause of the gas explosion and provide instructions on handling the remains of the dead.

According to the Embassy of Việt Nam in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, a poisonous gas explosion at Jordan’s southern port of Aqaba on June 27 killed 13 people and injured 251 others. An initial report shows that the accident claimed the life of five Vietnamese citizens and injured seven others, all of who were crewmembers of the Hong Kong (China)-flagged vessel Forest 6.

Needy Vietnamese citizens can contact the Citizen Protection Hotline: (+84) 981.84.84.84 or that of the Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia: (+966) 583.245.255 for help. — VNS