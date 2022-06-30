Health Centered Dentistry Releases Guide on Ozone Therapy and Its Dental Health Benefits
EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Centered Dentistry has released a guide on ozone therapy and its dental health benefits. Ozone therapy has been used by other countries in Europe, South America, and others for a long time but has been more recently adopted for dental procedures.
This is a type of therapy that fights bacteria and periodontal disease. It’s non-invasive and used to reduce sensitivity caused by gum recession. Ozone therapy utilizes three atoms of oxygen compounded to be used as an anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-microbial, anti-fungal, and anti-parasitic treatment.
It’s been shown to stimulate remineralization of recent caries-affected teeth with preventative therapy in caries and root caries. Ozone therapy can be used for a wide range of dental problems, including:
• Reduction of tooth sensitivity
• Oral lesions in and outside of the mouth
• Sterilization of tooth canals during root canal therapy
• Sterilization of water lines for dental equipment
The ozone can be given in several treatment types, including gas, liquid, or oil. Depending on the dental need, the dentist will recommend a treatment plan.
People suffering from dental problems resulting in bacteria can utilize ozone therapy as an effective treatment. Some benefits of ozone therapy include:
• Elimination of tooth decay
• Effective remineralization that effectively repairs weakened enamel
• Minimally invasive solution that is applied directly on the outside of the tooth or gums
• Reduction of tooth sensitivity that’s usually caused by thin enamel
• Canker sore treatment that can effectively treat, heal, and reduce the pain of canker sores
• Treatment of Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) pain
• Safely, effectively, and naturally treat dental problems without toxic materials
• Quick results with no numbing agent, and it’s applied directly to the affected area
An ozone therapy treatment is typically done quickly and painlessly. It usually only takes a small number of treatments to be effective.
Health Centered Dentistry is a holistic dentist located in Anchorage, Alaska. They offer regular dental treatments along with holistic services. People interested in getting help with their oral health should visit the Health Centered Dentistry website to learn more.
