PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for SR 3002, Section 750, over Bowman Creek in Noxen Township, Wyoming County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a plans display regarding the SR 3002, Section 750 Bridge Replacement Project over Bowman Creek in Noxen Township, Wyoming County. This plans display will be held online.

The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable crossing over Bowman Creek that provides a two-lane structure, addresses the structural deficiencies, and provides continued access to residents, businesses, and emergency services.

This project consists of replacing the existing steel beam bridge with a prestressed concrete box beam bridge. Additional proposed work includes approach pavement replacement, rock scour protection and guide rail updates. The new bridge will provide two 11-foot lanes with an 11-foot upstream shoulder and a 9-foot downstream shoulder for a new roadway width of 42 feet.

A single lane of traffic on SR 3002 (Main Street) will be maintained during construction and controlled through the use of temporary signals. Driveway access will be maintained throughout the project duration. School Street will be closed at Main Street and a detour will be implemented utilizing Elizabeth Street to Main Street. Island Road will also be closed at Main Street and a detour utilizing PA 29 to Main Street will be implemented. Pedestrian access over Bowman Creek will be maintained during construction on a temporary structure located downstream from the work area.

The project is currently in design and is planned to be let in December 2023. Construction work is anticipated to take place in the summer of 2024 after the Rattlesnake Roundup which is schedule for mid-June.

The plans display will be online. The digital version of the plans display will be available from July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022. Online information, including proposed traffic control, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Wyoming County box, then choose the tile marked SR 3002 Section 750 over Bowman Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the traffic control, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Amy Lolli, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-614-2958 or amlolli@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, 570-963-3502

