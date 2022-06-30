Castor Avenue/Delaware Avenue Intersection to Close Beginning Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The intersection of Castor Avenue and Delaware Avenue in Port Richmond will be closed for approximately one month beginning on Thursday, July 7, for reconstruction of the intersection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



Motorists will be detoured on Allegheny Avenue, Richmond Street, and Lewis Street around the closed intersection. Both Castor Avenue and Delaware Avenue will remain open to local traffic up to the intersection.



In addition, periodic weekday lane closures may be in place on the following streets in the vicinity of the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge on Mondays through Fridays in July beginning Tuesday, July 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility, road and sidewalk construction:



Levick Street, both directions between Keystone Street and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge ramp;

New State Road, both directions between Levick Street and Unruh Avenue; and

Elbridge Street, both directions between Tacony Street and New State Road.



Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All operations are weather dependent.



Reconstruction of the intersection is being done under PennDOT's $31.2 million I-95/Section AF2 project to reconstruct and improve sections of Delaware, Allegheny and Castor avenues to enhance traffic movement on surface streets in the vicinity of the I-95 Allegheny/Castor Avenue Interchange.



The surface street work near the bridge is part of the $52.7 million I-95/Section CP3 project to construct new southbound I-95 on-ramp at Cottman Avenue and improve traffic flow on surface streets in the vicinity of the Cottman-Princeton Interchange.



