Attorney General Paxton filed a petition for review challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) corporate average fuel economy standards (CAFE) for certain cars and light trucks. The regulation seeks to impose substantial increases in the number of electric vehicles on roads nationwide, with ramifications that will be felt throughout the automobile industry and our flailing economy generally. Ten other states have joined the petition.

This challenge opposes the Biden Administration’s climate change agenda, contending that in promulgating the regulation NHTSA violated the express statutory prohibition on its mandating electric vehicles in setting the CAFE standards. The rule also implicates important state sovereignty interests.

“At a time when Americans are already struggling because of Biden’s inept policies and radical progressive agenda, NHTSA’s fuel standards will only create more concerns and saddle consumers with higher-priced electric vehicles,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will continue to fight back and challenge these unnecessary regulations that are unconstitutional and do more harm than good.”

This is Attorney General Paxton’s 28th plaintiff-side lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

