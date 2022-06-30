Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,920 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Chal­lenges Biden’s Nation­al High­way Traf­fic Safe­ty Admin­is­tra­tion Fuel Effi­cien­cy and Elec­tric Vehi­cle Requirements

Attorney General Paxton filed a petition for review challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) corporate average fuel economy standards (CAFE) for certain cars and light trucks. The regulation seeks to impose substantial increases in the number of electric vehicles on roads nationwide, with ramifications that will be felt throughout the automobile industry and our flailing economy generally. Ten other states have joined the petition.  

This challenge opposes the Biden Administration’s climate change agenda, contending that in promulgating the regulation NHTSA violated the express statutory prohibition on its mandating electric vehicles in setting the CAFE standards. The rule also implicates important state sovereignty interests.  

“At a time when Americans are already struggling because of Biden’s inept policies and radical progressive agenda, NHTSA’s fuel standards will only create more concerns and saddle consumers with higher-priced electric vehicles,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will continue to fight back and challenge these unnecessary regulations that are unconstitutional and do more harm than good.” 

This is Attorney General Paxton’s 28th plaintiff-side lawsuit against the Biden Administration.  

To read the petition click here.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Chal­lenges Biden’s Nation­al High­way Traf­fic Safe­ty Admin­is­tra­tion Fuel Effi­cien­cy and Elec­tric Vehi­cle Requirements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.