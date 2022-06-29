Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,916 in the last 365 days.

2022-06-29 16:29:08.447 $100,000 Club Keno Prize Won in Kansas City

2022-06-29 16:29:08.447

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player won a $100,000 prize when all the numbers on his 10-spot ticket matched the numbers drawn in a June 9 Club Keno drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Disabled Veterans Trust, 14605 E. Highway 40, in Kansas City. 

The ticket’s winning numbers were 5, 7, 11, 13, 33, 39, 43, 55, 63 and 68.

Twenty numbers are drawn in Club Keno every four minutes. Players can choose to play one to 10 spots, with prizes increasing as more spots are played. Players can also add play options like the Multiplier, Bulls-Eye or Double Bulls-Eye to their tickets for a chance to win even larger prizes. 

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2022-06-29 16:29:08.447 $100,000 Club Keno Prize Won in Kansas City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.