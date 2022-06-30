DBEDT News Release: HAWAI‘I STATE ENERGY OFFICE UNVEILS NEW LOGO AND WEBSITE

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Energy Office today unveiled a new logo and website that reflect the agency’s increasing role in achieving Hawai‘i’s clean energy goals.

The rebranding initiative follows the Legislature’s restructuring of the agency in 2019 that elevated the State Energy Office to have a stronger and more direct voice in state energy policy led by a governor-appointed, senate-confirmed chief energy officer.

“HSEO plays a very important role in developing and implementing state energy policy,” explains Scott Glenn, Hawai‘i Chief Energy Officer. “It is important for us, as a state agency, to honor the role that energy has played within the Hawaiian cultural value system, which has long respected nature’s life-giving and life-sustaining energy. Beginning with land rising from the ocean, to where life flourishes in concert with the sky, the logo depicts the natural and renewable flow of energy that is so much a part of our daily lives.”

In addition, Glenn added the following symbolism associated with the new logo:

The minimalism of the design calls us to conserve energy, as energy efficiency is the most important step we can take to achieve a resilient, clean energy economy.

The blocks symbolize the archipelago of Hawaiʻi. Each island stands alone as an electricity grid, yet interdependent for our overall energy system and livelihood. The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office name is paired with the three blocks, reminiscent of an outrigger to provide guidance and resilience in navigating to Hawaiʻi’s renewable energy future.

The top block symbolizes the morning sun, the bright future and hope. The color matches the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy to show Hawaiʻi’s alignment with the world as well as Hawaiʻi’s global leadership on clean energy.

The middle block symbolizes energy from the earth and life, the vitality of the islands, and our call to be better stewards of our home. The pali is a distinguishing feature of Hawaiʻi, found throughout the islands. While reminiscent of Diamond Head (Lē’ahi) to those passingly familiar with Hawaiʻi, it is not Diamond Head specifically. This is a way to communicate to those outside of Hawaiʻi that this logo is a Hawaiʻi one while not favoring any one island over another.

The bottom block symbolizes the constant flow of energy from the water and wind, and the ocean as the foundation of existence in Hawaiian ʻike.

The blocks also acknowledge the climate crisis and the resulting challenges Hawaiʻi faces with sea level rise, storms, flooding, and hotter days.

The new website (https://energy.hawaii.gov) is designed to make information easier to find and provides a strong platform for new interactive features that will be implemented in the coming weeks to enhance data availability and community engagement.

The logo and website were designed and built by Essense Partners with funding through a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

About the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office (HSEO) is an attached agency of the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The HSEO’s mission is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation to help achieve a resilient, clean energy, decarbonized economy. HSEO is committed to developing and deploying high-impact solutions that will maximize Hawai‘i’s renewable energy resources and improve efficiency and transportation standards. Through effective policies and innovative programs, HSEO is positioning Hawai‘i as a leader in clean energy innovation, which will generate quality jobs, attract investment opportunities, and accelerate economic growth. For more information, visit energy.hawaii.gov.

