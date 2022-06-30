Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Flags to be lowered in memory of former Senate President Richard “Dickie” Wong

HONOLULU – As a mark of respect for the late Richard “Dickie” Sung Hong Wong, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawaiʻi be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, July 1, 2022. Wong died on May 20, 2022.

Wong served in the State House of Representatives for eight years before being elected to the State Senate in 1974. He became Senate President in 1979, a position he held longer than any Hawaiʻi state senator. Wong retired from public service in 1992 and was appointed chairman of the Bishop Estate’s Board of Trustees, where he served until his resignation in 1999.

Wong is survived by his six children, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends. He was 88 years old.

