Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,903 in the last 365 days.

Hearing Impaired Plate is now Deaf/Hard of Hearing

PHOENIX – Effective today, the Hearing Impaired plate is rebranded to Deaf / Hard of Hearing and is also now available for motorcycles. 

This change was requested to include motorcycle riders as well as better reflect the different members of the hearing impaired community. 

The new Deaf / Hard of Hearing plate will be available in a motorcycle format. Personalization will also be available for $25.00 annually. The maximum number of characters is seven for standard plates and six for motorcycle plates. Customers that currently have a Hearing Impaired plate may request the new design for a $5.00 replacement fee, plus postage, however, the old design will remain valid for use.

To order a plate, visit azmvdnow.gov, an MVD office or Authorized Third-Party office.Deaf / Hard of Hearing plates

You just read:

Hearing Impaired Plate is now Deaf/Hard of Hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.