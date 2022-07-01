Buggyra brings more updates to the third round of FIA ETRC at Slovakia Ring
The third round of the European Truck Racing Championship is SlovakiaRing and the Buggyra ZM Racing team drivers are hoping for successful results.TALLIN, ESTONIA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two seasons, truck racing returns to Slovakia Ring. The European Truck Racing Championship is pushing into high revs right now, with three race weekends in one month. And the Slovak round is right in the middle of it. And the slippery asphalt of the circuit that is just 12 years old, could fit well Buggyra drivers, following the experience from Hungaroring.
“We’ve done testing at Nogaro, where we focused on improving brakes and also rear axle. And those changes are working well. Slovakia Ring was not on the calendar for two years though, so let’s wait and see what it’s going to bring us,” says the 2017 champion Adam Lacko.
“I look forward to seeing our fans. I hope that there will be many of them and that we can bring them some good results. I’d like them to see the same success that we had at Hungaroring, maybe even better,” added the 37-year-old.
His teammate Téo Calvet, who is 16 years younger, had lots of bad luck at Hungaroring, with many accidents with aggressive competition. So, his main ambition now is to return to the lead of the Goodyear Cup. There, he is fighting a British driver Shane Brereton, and they are separated by just 3 points.
Right after the Hungaroring weekend, the reigning French national champion went to Nogaro to return to the national championship for a one-off event. And he was confirmed to be the king of France, as he won 2 out of 4 races, and also added a podium for a 2nd place finish.
“I took home a trophy for the Grand Prix Nogaro winner. That is a big boost for me ahead of the next round of the European championship. I haven’t been to Slovakia Ring before, but I believe to quickly learn the track. I’d like to give something back to Buggyra fans by winning in the Goodyear Cup,” said Téo Calvet.
