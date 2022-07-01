MD1 Announces Specialized Physician Staffing for Air Ambulance Services
MD1 AirMed Doctors, a specialized physician staffing agency for fixed-wing Air Ambulance operators.WILMINGTON, DELEWARE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MD1 Program Inc. (MD1) announces the formation of its new company, MD1 AirMed Doctors, a specialized physician staffing agency for Air Ambulance Services. The company employs a team of highly experienced medical flight physicians available to provide elite medical care services with fixed-wing air ambulance operators.
This is a unique service that has not been widely available. In the United States, the Corporate Practice of Medicine Laws (CPOM), generally prohibits a business from employing doctors directly to perform clinical services. MD1 is remarkably familiar with the CPOM requirements and established MD1 AirMed Doctors to comply with these laws.
Our physicians are board certified in various specialties such as Emergency Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, and Pediatric Emergency Medicine, with additional fellowship training in flight medicine. These physicians are often among the top 1% of highly trained doctors in the world who can perform procedures and care of patients during these transports.
Air ambulance providers contract with our physicians to work as part of a team of emergency response personnel to guide and assist paramedics, EMTs, Nurses, PAs, and other physicians utilizing their expertise where minutes, even seconds, can mean the difference between life and death.
Our flight physician program launched on January 1, 2018, in the New Jersey and New York metro area. Our physicians were called to support a wide range of services including crash sites, accidents, strokes, heart attacks, natural disasters, mass casualties, rural communities, and other emergencies requiring advanced life support. By the end of February 2019, MD1 tallied 1,549 responses; providing on-scene medical control for 273 patients, cared for 170 critical patients, and provided medical assistance with the remainder.
The success of this pilot program has prompted MD1 to formalize MD1 AirMed Doctors both domestically and internationally; providing the ability to service patients all over the world at their needed location. Thus, removing an element of concern and stress experienced when physically moving the patient.
Learning from our pilot program, some air ambulance providers engage our physicians for trips as the need arises. Other air ambulance providers retain our physicians because they have come to know the individual, and our physicians complement the medical personnel that make up the team.
Patient and customer satisfaction is a crucial component to MD1 AirMed Doctors success. To enhance the services offered, MD1 is working with NAAMTA Global, the leading medical transport accreditation company, to identify the requirements of an air ambulance physician. Ensuring that our physicians meet the NAAMTA requirements for accredited air ambulance operators, allows us to measure quality, monitor processes and measure outcomes of our physicians.
NAAMTA Accreditation utilizes a number of elements to ensure expectations and outcomes have commonalities. For example, NAAMTA Accreditation criteria includes:
● Board Certification for the physician’s area of specialty.
● Compliance with air ambulance regulations.
● A comprehensive understanding of flight physiology and the various effects that can result when working on a patient during a transport.
● Didactic and clinical training requirements for initial and recurrent training; and
● Quarterly skills maintenance criteria to verify currency for specific procedures or processes.
MD1 is excited to offer the services of their flight physicians. We invite you to follow us on social media to learn of our experiences, to monitor our flights, or to contact us to fulfill a need for your next flight.
