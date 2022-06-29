Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,903 in the last 365 days.

Telephone conversation with Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

TAJIKISTAN, June 29 - Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Leader of the Nation warmly congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his 65th birthday, wishing him health, happiness and success in his future state activities.

During the conversation, issues of Tajik-Turkmen relations of friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership were discussed, the prospects for their further fruitful development in line with the fundamental interests of the two fraternal peoples were emphasized.

The head of state, noting the wide scope of this process, highly appreciated the significant contribution of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the strengthening of multifaceted ties between the two countries.

At the same time, the continuation of the constant Tajik-Turkmen dialogue at different levels, as well as the adoption of joint measures to consistently expand the comprehensive relations between the two countries are recognized as the key to success in this direction.

You just read:

Telephone conversation with Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.