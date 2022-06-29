Telephone conversation with Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

TAJIKISTAN, June 29 - Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Leader of the Nation warmly congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his 65th birthday, wishing him health, happiness and success in his future state activities.

During the conversation, issues of Tajik-Turkmen relations of friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership were discussed, the prospects for their further fruitful development in line with the fundamental interests of the two fraternal peoples were emphasized.

The head of state, noting the wide scope of this process, highly appreciated the significant contribution of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the strengthening of multifaceted ties between the two countries.

At the same time, the continuation of the constant Tajik-Turkmen dialogue at different levels, as well as the adoption of joint measures to consistently expand the comprehensive relations between the two countries are recognized as the key to success in this direction.