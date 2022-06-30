Paving Begins Next Week on Snydertown Road in Upper August Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) will be closed next week to thru traffic in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, for a paving project.



On Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, July 15, Snydertown Road will be closed to thru traffic between Route 4010 (Reagan Street) in Sunbury City and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor begins paving.

A detour using Route 4005 (South Main Street), Route 61 and Snydertown Road will be in place while work is being performed.

Local traffic will be able to access Snydertown Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work will be performed between the hours of 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

