Governor Abbott Continues Overseeing State Support Services For Uvalde, Announces Additional Mental Health Funding In Community

Governor Greg Abbott continues to oversee and direct Texas state agency efforts to assist and support the Uvalde community following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. As part of the State of Texas' comprehensive plan to coordinate state and local resources for affected members of the Uvalde community, multiple agencies have sent representatives to the area to work onsite with local officials and organization offering a range of support services to victims' families, school faculty, first responders, and the whole community.

Members of the Uvalde community seeking state mental health resources can receive help through a single 24/7 hotline: 888-690-0799. The hotline has answered nearly 380 calls to date.

Members of the public wishing to show their support and help the community can donate through a one-stop webpage created by the OneStar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. The Robb School Memorial Fund was established by the First State Bank of Uvalde, with 100% of donations going to the fund for victims' families, teachers, and the Uvalde community.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS ASSISTING UVALDE COMMUNITY:

Governor Abbott, Legislative Leaders Announce Additional Funding For School Safety, Mental Health Services In Uvalde Community

On Tuesday, Governor Abbott announced with legislative leadership the transfer of $105.5 million to support additional statewide school safety and mental health initiatives, with $5 million to be used by the Hill Country Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities (MHDD) Centers. The additional funding will assist in evaluating mental health services in the Uvalde community and preparing a needs assessment for the legislature.

"Our communities – urban and rural – are stronger when Texans are safe and healthy, and I thank my partners in the legislature for quickly addressing the need to expand critical mental health and school safety initiatives in the Lone Star State," said Governor Abbott.

Read the proposal letter from state leadership and the approval letter from the Governor.

Texas Health And Human Services Commission Provides Access And Eligibility Services To Families And Individuals

24/7 Hotline Offering Mental Health Assistance: 888-690-0799

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is coordinating with Hill Country MHDD Centers and the Harris Center for Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to operate the dedicated mental health support hotline for Uvalde residents. Since May 27, the hotline has answered almost 380 calls.

HHSC Access and Eligibility Services has assisted a total of 55 individuals to date, and 32 families have been approved for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. One family has been approved for the Texas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, and nine Uvalde children have been authorized for Medicaid.

HHSC Disaster Behavioral Health Services (DBHS) has been meeting with local representatives in Uvalde to prepare for the Behavioral Health Coordinated Recovery stakeholder meeting. DBHS is also coordinating volunteers for subcommittees in communications and coordination among the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center recovery partners. DBHS is working with HHSC representatives at the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) State Operations Center (SOC) and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) State Medical Operations Center to maintain continuity of information.

Texas Department Of Housing And Community Affairs, Community Council Of South Central Texas Assists Almost 600 Individuals With Expenses

In coordination with the Community Council of South Central Texas (CCSCT), the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has served more than 135 households and almost 600 individuals through its Community Services Block Grants. The funding has allowed CCSCT to provide gas cards, hotel stays, rent and mortgage assistance to members of the Uvalde community. In total more than $98,000 has been expended on direct services.

Last Saturday, CCSCT hosted an outreach/book distribution event at the Uvalde Civic Center with approximately 300 sets of books distributed, each containing seven books. The books are geared toward junior high and high school students and offer support through loss, change, stress, anxiety, and grief. The remaining 100 sets of books will be distributed by CCSCT's Community Services Office as it works with families.

Texas Workforce Commission Plans Vocational Rehabilitation Training Program For Uvalde Students With Disabilities And Their Families

TWC's vocational rehabilitation team in Uvalde is planning a group skills training program for students with disabilities and their families, tentatively scheduled for late July.

The Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) unemployment insurance unit continues to waive work search requirements for unemployed customers in the Middle Rio Board Area, encompassing Uvalde. The unit has logged more than 160 calls from Uvalde residents since May 26. Additionally, 10 families with nearly 20 children have enrolled in Uvalde emergency child care since late May.

Texas Department Of Insurance, Division Of Workers’ Compensation Educates Uvalde Mental Health Providers On Claims, Treatment Guidelines

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) is contacting area health care facilities and providers, including at least three separate mental health providers, to educate them on workers’ compensation billing procedures and treatment guidelines. DWC is also encouraging facilities and providers to accept workers’ compensation insurance for claims related to the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.

DWC is tracking nearly 30 workers’ compensation claims related to this event.

Texas Transportation Commission's Uvalde Fund Receives Donations For Affected Employees And Their Families

Since the Texas Transportation Commission set up a TxDOT Cares fund offering financial assistance to eligible employees and their families affected by the tragedy, the fund has received almost $70,000 in donations. The TxDOT Cares fund is dedicated to services such as grief counseling expenses. Donations can be made by the public. Funds and eligibility are managed by an outside organization not affiliated with TxDOT.

Texas Division Of Emergency Management's State Operations Center Remains At Escalated Level II, Personnel Remain Onsite For Assistance

The Texas Division of Emergency Management's (TDEM) State Operations Center (SOC) continues to operate at Level II (escalated) in its response to the Uvalde community. TDEM staff remain deployed to offer onsite support to members of the community. TDEM also continues supporting with technical resources, as well as requests routed to Texas Emergency Management Council State Agency partners through the SOC.