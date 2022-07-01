PetHub® Partners with Industry Brands for the 9th Annual Lost Pet Prevention Month

PetHub is committed to helping pet parents keep their pets safe, happy and home for the rest of their lives. ” — Lorien Clemens, PetHub CEO and co-founder

WENATCHEE, WASH., UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetHub, Inc., the first networked database and subscription membership service for pets and pet parents in the United States, kicked off its 9th annual observance of Lost Pet Prevention Month (LPPM) today. This awareness month was created by PetHub in 2014 to provide pet parents with strategies, content and tools to prevent pets from getting lost, as well as provide recovery techniques to help pets return home safely, faster.

“PetHub is committed to helping pet parents keep their pets safe, happy and home for the rest of their lives,” said CEO and co-founder, Lorien Clemens. “One in three pets will become lost at some point during their life, which is why we created LPPM to raise awareness about the growing problem of lost pets and to provide pet parents with helpful resources, tools and best practices for lost pet prevention and recovery.”

Throughout the month-long awareness campaign, PetHub is collaborating with pet industry partners and shelters to prepare pet parents for any scenario. Each week, PetHub will focus on specific topics related to lost pets including pet travel safety, training and enrichment, local and community resources and more. PetHub and the following LPPM partners will also be offering special discounts to pet parents:

-Avvinue, a team of pet parents, animal lovers and avid travelers who are on a mission to make it easier to explore the world with our pets.

-Buddyrider®, a pet seat designed to allow pet parents to safely take their dog along on a bike ride.

-Eusoh, a community health sharing plan that reimburses you for your pet's medical, wellness, illness and routine care expenses.

-GoPetFriendly, the nation's fastest-growing pet friendly travel planning platform with more than 1 million trips booked every year.

-SodaPup®, a veteran-owned business that produces durable, American-made, FDA-compliant dog toys.

-Stashios®, a women-owned and run company offering treats that stash what pets need in what they love.

-Tractive®, an international company that offers real-time GPS tracking and activity monitoring for cats and dogs.

-Trusted Housesitters, a global community that connects pet owners and pet sitters worldwide through their mutual trust and love of animals.

In addition to increasing awareness among pet parents about lost pet prevention through the LPPM campaign, PetHub's innovative technology and modern pet identification tools have made a huge impact on the Return to Owner (RTO) rate issue in the United States by returning 96% of pets found through ID tags in under 24 hours. This has resulted in huge financial savings to municipalities and shelter operators across the country by keeping animals from entering shelters, which on average costs $100 per day per animal.

Learn more about LPPM and how to keep pets safe by visiting www.lostpetpreventionmonth.com. You can also follow PetHub on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

About PetHub, Inc.

PetHub, Inc., was started in 2010 to combat the issue of low RTO (“return to owner”) rates for lost animals. Its mission is to help keep every family's pets happy, safe and HOME for the rest of their lives. Combining software with a physical ID tag allows anyone to help a lost animal get home quickly, often avoiding a trip to a vet or a shelter. 96% of PetHub recovered “pack members” are home again in under 24-hours, and before ever entering a shelter. PetHub’s award-winning platform has multiple software and hardware patents pending on its ID tags and Internet services. The company’s tags are now in over 800 communities in the United States as their pet license or rabies tag, and 923,635 pets are now members of PetHub.com.

