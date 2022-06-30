Submit Release
Lane Reduction and Road Closure Planned for Marion Road as part of Sioux Falls DDI Construction Project

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, June 30, 2022

Contact:  Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680


SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that Marion Road, between 41st Street and 39th Street, will be reduced to three lanes from Wednesday, July 6, 2022, through Monday July, 11, 2022, in preparation for road reconstruction.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, Marion Road will be closed to traffic between 41st Street and 39th Street for approximately two months for road reconstruction.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area and consider using Sertoma Avenue and 26th Street as alternate routes. 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

 

-30-

