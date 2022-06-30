Audit Provides Recommendations to Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division Based on a Failure to Meet Administrative Requirements 

BOSTON — In an audit of Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division, the Office of State Auditor (OSA) found the Aeronautics Division failed to meet a number of administrative requirements. The audit found the Aeronautics Division does not have a business continuity plan (BCP) or an internal control plan (ICP). The audit also noted that not all employees signed acceptable use policies and/or completed cyber security awareness training. Additionally, we noted that policies and procedures related to the Aeronautics Division’s pilot program for unmanned aircraft systems (drones) should be strengthened.

“In two previous audits of the Aeronautics Division, the Office of the State Auditor found that the division had not documented and tested a BCP to restore mission-critical and essential business functions in the event of an emergency. It is disappointing that the division has not put in place an active plan. Without such a plan, staff members may not be trained in performing critical recovery efforts,” said State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump. “I am pleased some action is being taken to ensure the BCP is developed and implemented as a result of our audit.”

The audit suggests that the Aeronautics Division develop and implement both a BCP and ICP. The audit also recommends that Aeronautic Division require personnel to complete new hire and annual cybersecurity awareness training, monitor completion of this training and require all personnel to sign the “Acceptable Use of Information Technology Resources” policy. Furthermore, the audit recommends that the Aeronautics Division immediately develop and implement policies and procedures to address organizational emergency response and drone inventory tracking.

The division received $20,486,000 of total funding in FY’20 and $14,916,000 of total funding in FY’21. The Aeronautics Division Drone Program received $3,380,000 of that funding in FY’20 and $4,625,000 in FY’21.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s (MassDOT’s) Aeronautics Division, formerly known as the Massachusetts Aeronautics Commission, is authorized by Chapter 90 of the Massachusetts General Laws. The division has jurisdiction over 35 of the Commonwealth’s 38 public-use airports. It does not have jurisdiction over activities at Logan International Airport, Worcester Airport, and Hanscom Field, which are owned and operated by the Massachusetts Port Authority.

