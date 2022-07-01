WILFREDO REYES, LIFE COACH | MENTOR

Helping convert High School Dropouts into accredited High School graduates and provide them with a roadmap to transform them into successful entrepreneurs

WIL-DO ACADEMY IS A ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM, THAT BRINGS PERSPECTIVE, PASSION, AND A SOCIAL IMPACT, TO THE UNDER-SERVED STUDENT THROUGH LIFE COACHING AND MENTORSHIP” — WILFREDO REYES

MAYWOOD, NJ, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wil-Do Academy Invites High-School Dropouts to Prepare for College, Work & Life

Wil-Do Academy today announced it invites high-school dropouts to gain the knowledge, skills, and credentials to get their diploma, reprogram their minds and create the successful future they want. Wil-Do Academy invested in or led efforts to serve high-school dropouts to prepare for the GED® in a month, get their diploma, and create a winning strategy to become successful entrepreneurs.

Wil-Do Academy offers a program with an eye-opening, critical thinking approach to the GED®. Their Personal Development Coaching is the best resource to prepare for and earn a high-school equivalency diploma. Wil-Do Academy's teaching methods help high-school dropouts gain the skills and training they need to be relevant, get on a career track, and secure their futures.



Why Wil-Do Academy? What Makes their Personal Development Coaching Different?

I. Wil-Do automated learning system determines what people need to know, so they don't waste time.

II. Wil-Do coaching program serves all types of learners and offers specific strategies to help with the HiSET® test, the TASC® test, or the GED® exams and let them walk away with high scores and a bright future.

*. Simple GED® prep program tailored around the learner's type

*. Specific test-taking tips and tricks for high scores

*. Personal Development Coaching to trick their mind into achieving their dreams



"Dropping out of high school doesn't mean you have no future or you'll get only bad jobs, bad life. There is real hope for a high-school dropout. It's hard to know where to turn to get the education you need to change your life for the better. I see you for who you are. You can earn your GED® and go to college or be a role model. Our Personal Development Coaching will prepare you for your new future. You have nothing to lose, everything you gain", says Wilfredo Reyes, founder of Wil-Do Academy.

With Wil-Do Academy's courses, everyone who wants to build a new future can prepare for the GED® in a month, get his/her diploma and create a winning strategy to become a successful person.

To learn more about the Wil-Do Academy prep program, visit https://www.wilfredoreyes.com/NewSalesPage



About Wil-Do Academy & Personal Development Coaching

Wil-Do Academy is an educational platform that uses the power of the internet to help high-school dropouts build brighter futures for themselves and their families. "I created Wil-Do Academy to give people like me a chance at leading their lives by empowering them to get the degree they need. With the help of professional educators, I have designed a 5-part online course to help you ace the GED® Test and build the future you've always dreamed of", says Wilfredo Reyes, founder of Wil-Do Academy.

Who is Wilfredo, Founder of Wil-Do Academy?



Wilfredo Reyes is a high school dropout himself. He was born and raised in the inner city of Philadelphia, a ghetto section of Philly. Knowing that he deserves a second chance, Wilfredo tries his best to change his life. He was able to find a mentor who changed his life for good and helped him become a prosperous knowledge entrepreneur. "I know what you're thinking. Just because it worked out for you doesn't mean it'll work out for me. That's where you're wrong: the only thing that separates you and me is that I followed a system that I knew would work. And that's all I'm asking you to do: trust the process", says Wilfredo.

WIL-DO WELCOME VIDEO