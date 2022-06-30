Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision in Biden v. Texas

Attorney General William Tong

06/30/2022

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today praised the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Biden v. Texas affirming President Biden’s authority to end President Trump’s harmful “Remain in Mexico” program.

Attorney General Tong had joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general filing an amicus brief urging the Court to reverse a lower court decision that had required the federal government to continue the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy.

“The Remain in Mexico policy was cruel and unlawful, forcing immigrants fleeing violence, natural disaster, and instability to wait in Mexico in dangerous conditions for their cases to be called in U.S. Immigration court. President Biden had every right to abandon it, and the Supreme Court was right in affirming the President’s authority to set his own immigration policy,” said Attorney General Tong.

