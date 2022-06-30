WATERCRAFT RESTRICTIONS: 2022 Fourth of July Celebration

Today, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced watercraft restrictions on the Potomac River on Monday, July 4, in conjunction with the 2022 Fourth of July Celebration taking place in Washington, DC.

The following watercraft restrictions will be in place on the Potomac River from approximately 9:00 am on July 4th until 9:00 am on July 5th :

There will be a designated anchorage zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (West Potomac Park shore side); this zone will be just north of the 14 th Street Bridge complex to south of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. Anchoring will be allowed until 9:00 am on July 5 th .

There will be a watercraft safety zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (Washington, DC side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the 14 th St Bridge Complex to just north of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. This means no boating, no anchoring.

Watercrafts will be allowed to anchor outside of the channel north of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and south of the 14th Street Bridge.

There may be intermittent travel restrictions between the 14th Street Bridge and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge between the hours of 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Watercraft operators will be expected to follow the restrictions and remain alert for posted signage and buoys. MPD recommends that all watercraft operators and passengers not only have a life jacket or a personal floatation device, but wear it at all times while boating. As always, do not drink and operate a watercraft.

Boaters seeking additional information should contact MPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit at 202-727-4582.

Residents and visitors are urged to be vigilant and follow the motto, if you see something, say something. To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911. To report suspicious activity or behavior, call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.