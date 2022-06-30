Person of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 2000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:48 pm, MPD ordered organizers to shut down a large event that was taking place in the listed location. While in the area, MPD officers heard the sound of gunshots and located a juvenile male, an adult female, and two adult male victims, including a Metropolitan Police Department Officer, struck from gunfire. MPD members rendered first aid to the victims until the arrival of DC Fire and EMS. The victims were subsequently transported to area hospitals for treatment. The juvenile male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The injuries sustained by the three additional victims were non-life threatening.

The decedent has been identified as 15-year-old Chase Poole, of Northwest, DC.

The person of interest was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/t03MJMs6-OM

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###