NITA Announces New On-Line Curriculum: Cybercrime, Expert Risk Assessment
This accelerated online training exceeds fundamental industry training and is perfect for those who desire to augment their investigative knowledge base.”LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NITA, the largest online training provider for investigators and security professionals, has added an advanced course on Cybercrime. Classes are available online for immediate enrollment with 100% on-demand learning.
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
This in-depth training curriculum is offered as state-approved continuing education and professional development consisting of four (4) hours of industry training. From the investigator’s perspective, the key to understanding cybercrime and other forms of cyber-attacks is to study the fundamental building blocks of cybercrime and know how to prevent cybercrime going forward.
Cybercrime, Expert Risk Assessment is an advanced training course where students will learn the foundation for risk assessment of cybercrime, the background and statistics of these crimes, countermeasures for cybercrime, and what we can do to prevent further crimes. As cybercrime may also be used to violate privacy, promote harassment, or perform trafficking in illegal substances or services, it’s essential for today’s Investigators to understand the behavioral patterns and mechanics of cybercrime.
“Students have asked for more accelerated training that exceeds the fundamental industry training and we are pleased to offer the next level of advanced training for our students. This training is perfect for those who desire to augment their knowledge base,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA. “Our continuing education courses are state and board approved and offered in an online platform for ease of training for our students.”
Visit investigativeacademy.com for more information.
About NITA
NITA is the largest national online provider of state-approved required pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development, and online state exam preparatory courses for private investigators and security professionals. The NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to start, build, and expand upon a successful career.
