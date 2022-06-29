Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,848 in the last 365 days.

Revolutionary Weekend at Hubbardton Battlefield July 9-10

Media Contacts

Shannon Konvicka, Communications Director
Department of Housing and Community Development
shannon.konvicka@vermont.gov  

Elsa Gilbertson, Historic Sites Regional Administrator
Department of Housing and Community Development
Division for Historic Preservation
802-759-2412
Elsa.Gilbertson@vermont.gov 

  

REVOLUTIONARY WEEKEND AT HUBBARDTON BATTLEFIELD
The largest Revolutionary War living history weekend in Northern New England

HUBBARDTON, Vt. –  The sights and sounds of the American Revolution will come alive at the Hubbardton Battlefield Revolutionary War weekend in Hubbardton, VT, on July 9 and 10, 2022. This full-scale living history weekend at the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site commemorates the Revolutionary War battle fought on July 7, 1777. Hours for the event are Saturday July 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday July 10, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The public and media are welcome. 

“Hubbardton Battlefield allows you to experience history where it happened,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, Vermont State Historic Preservation Officer. “This is a nationally significant site honoring the Revolutionary War’s only battle to be fought solely in what would become Vermont, and this reenactment weekend brings it to life 245 years later.”

British and German troops ran into stubborn American resistance in Hubbardton on July 7, 1777. After hours of intense fighting, Crown forces would win the day, but this contest would ultimately contribute to turning the tide for the Patriot cause. To commemorate this iconic battle, scores of reenactors from around the northeast will set up camps to present this colorful history pageant, the largest Revolutionary War living history weekend in northern New England.

The weekend will offer a chance for visitors to experience a bygone era with hands-on-history activities for all ages and interests. Visitors will be able to walk through the colonial encampment; interact with reenactors illustrating 1777; and observe tactical and artillery demonstrations and camp life. Special activities are offered for children, sutlers—or civilian merchants—provide a colonial shopping experience, and presentations by historians and reenactors will be given throughout the weekend.

“This event is only possible because of the great support of reenactors and the local community,” said Historic Sites Regional Administrator Elsa Gilbertson. “People from all walks of life and from all over the northeast come to Hubbardton to present this full-scale reenactment for the public; it is an important moment in our history that should be both commemorated and shared.”

For further Hubbardton Battlefield Revolutionary War weekend information and event listings, visit our website and Facebook page at Vermont State Historic Sites.

###   

About the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development

The State Historic Sites Program is administered by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), which has a mission to help Vermonters improve their quality of life and build strong communities. ACCD accomplishes this mission by providing grants, technical assistance, and advocacy through three divisions: The Department of Economic Development, the Department of Tourism and Marketing, and the Department of Housing and Community Development. For more information on ACCD please visit: accd.vermont.gov.

 

You just read:

Revolutionary Weekend at Hubbardton Battlefield July 9-10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.