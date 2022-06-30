Baker-Polito Administration Awards $12.5 Million in Grants to Community Health Centers 

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced $12.5 million in grant funding to the League of Community Health Centers for 35 Community Health Centers (CHCs) across Massachusetts, increasing the amount from an original $5 million, given high demand and need demonstrated by CHCs. The funding was included in a supplemental budget signed by Governor Baker in February 2022, which included $5 million for CHCs. To address high demand and need demonstrated by CHCs, the Administration is also awarding an additional $7.5 million from a COVID-19 response reserve established in that supplemental budget. This increase guarantees that every CHC that applied has been awarded grant funding.

This funding is part of the administration’s commitment to ensuring COVID-19 vaccines and testing are readily available and accessible for residents. These funds will support Community Health Centers’ continued work around COVID-19. Every CHC that applied has been awarded grant funding, with amounts ranging from $120,000 to $450,000. These funds will also build upon the Commonwealth’s efforts on vaccine equity, as 83% of the total funds are awarded to CHCs in Vaccine Equity Initiative communities.

“As Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in vaccination rates, we are continually investing in neighborhood-based organizations like community health centers who know how to reach the populations they serve,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These organizations are a fundamental piece of Massachusetts’ health care system, and this funding will allow them to address the specific needs of the individuals they serve.”

“Over the past two years, we have worked closely with local leaders and partnered with community- and faith-based organizations to promote access to and awareness of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Community Health Centers have done incredible work in meeting the challenges of the pandemic and these new investments will ensure CHCs continue to have our support in their COVID-19 efforts.”

Community Health Centers are using the funding to continue the work of reducing barriers to accessing vaccines and testing. CHCs will use the grant funds to support staffing of employees focused on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations along with supply cost, mobile testing sites and renovations of facilities to create dedicated vaccination and testing space.

“Vaccines, testing and treatment remain important tools to manage COVID, even as we lead the nation in vaccinations” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “This funding will continue our robust efforts to ensure residents have access to crucial COVID-19 tools and are able to receive them from local providers they know and trust.”

The funding will be administered by the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, a non-profit Primary Care Association that provides support and assistance to CHCs across the Commonwealth. The funds will be distributed to a total of 35 Community Health Centers, with award amounts based on the requests made by the CHCs, as well as a scoring system that prioritized CHCs in communities with the lowest vaccination rates.

“We are grateful to legislative leaders and the Baker-Polito Administration for providing these critically needed resources,” said Michael Curry, President and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. “This funding supports health centers’ ongoing commitment to the COVID-19 response while also recognizing their need to pivot between addressing surges in testing and vaccination demand and providing vital primary care services in the under-resourced communities they serve.”

The Community Health Centers receiving grants are:

Boston Health Care for the Homeless

Brockton Neighborhood Health Center

Caring Health Center

Charles River Community Health

CHC of Franklin County

Codman Square Health Center

Community Health Center of Cape Cod

Community Health Connections

Dimock Community Health Center

DotHouse Health

Duffy Health Center

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center

Edward M Kennedy Community Health Center

Family Health Center of Worcester

Fenway Community Health Center

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Greater New Bedford Community Health Center

Greater Roslindale Medical & Dental Center

Harbor Health Services

Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center

HealthFirst Family Care Center

Hilltown Community Health Centers

Holyoke Health Center

Island Health

Lowell Community Health Center

Lynn Community Health Center

Manet Community Health Center

Mattapan Community Health Center

MGH Community Health Associates

North End Waterfront Health

North Shore Community Health Center

South Boston Community Health Center

SSTAR

Upham’s Corner Community Health Center

Whittier Street Community Health Center

