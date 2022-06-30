The Medcalm Network Launches Medcalm Life Streaming Subscription Service

Relax and enjoy the spiritual inspiration of gorgeous visuals and natural, ambient sounds Welcome to the Medcalm Network

The Medcalm Network's relaxation content, previously only available in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, is offered for home users for the first time.

It was exactly what I needed to calm my body and mind. I continue to enjoy the program... and the overall serenity to my well-being!” — Brenda Morehouse

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medcalm Life video library includes techniques for calming, breathing easier, sleeping, chair yoga, and more. Included are programs specifically for adults and for children.Stunning Nature videos feature some of the world's most luscious landscapes with ambient sound or sound healing music. Viewers may choose from a wide variety of original and inspiring environments filled with beautiful and engaging sights and sounds that contribute to a relaxing environment for all.Our content was previously only available in the finest hospitals but is now available for personal use at home or on the go with any device. So home users can put it to work to create happier and healthier lives.Medcalm Life videos work because they are grounded in quality research. They work with the foremost leaders in sound healing music, mindfulness meditation, guided imagery, and Ericksonian hypnotherapy techniques. Their guidance shapes the approach to developing relaxation videos and will continue to update the offering.About Medcalm LifeMedcalm Life is a streaming, subscription service for home use starting in 2021 by popular demand. Many patients requested the relaxation videos after they left their healthcare facility.The Medcalm Network is a superior wellness and relaxation video company that provides programs for adults and children in hospitals nationwide. In 2001 the founder, Amy Gordon-Fisher, created Medcalm programs to help alleviate anxiety and bring calming techniques for patients and their families. Their content is featured as wellness and relaxation therapy in hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide and internationally.

Medcalm Life Presents: Soothing Sunrises and Sunsets