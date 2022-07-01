Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,209 in the last 365 days.

Bay Area Opera Singer Wins Awards For Music Video “Activist Aria: A More Perfect Union”

Gail Simpson, opera soprano and writer of the reworked award-winning Strauss aria looks forward to doing more work at the intersection of arts and activism.

Gail Simpson, opera soprano and writer of the reworked award-winning Strauss aria looks forward to doing more work at the intersection of arts and activism.

Reworked Strauss Aria with Strong Social Justice Message Nabs Anthem Award

My song asks us to reflect on our progress and demands that we ‘make good trouble’ and ‘not give away our shot.’ Our Union will never be perfect, but it will get better ... if we stay committed...”
— Gail Simpson, Opera Frontier Artistic Director
OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gail Simpson, Founder and Artistic Director of Opera Frontier, a performing arts organization that redefines the way audiences experience opera, today announced that the music video she created during the covid lockdown is a winner. Activist Aria: A More Perfect Union won a Bronze in the Special Project Human and Civil Rights category at the 2022 Anthem Awards, a new organization created to celebrate purpose-driven work.

“It is amazing to be identified as 'a voice that sparks global change . . . making a difference in the world’ alongside major honorees like Dr. Jane Goodall, Naomi Osaka, Megan Rapinoe, and storied institutions like the NAACP, the UN Foundation, the Institute for Justice, and the New York Times,” says Simpson.

The video has won other recognition, including Best Music Video Song (Top 3) by the 2022 Jaipur International Film Festival, as a finalist for Best Experimental Film, 2021 Indie Film Fest at the LA International Film Festival, and a Certificate of Achievement from the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences--the organization responsible for the Emmy Awards.

Activist Aria: A More Perfect Union was created by Simpson at the height of the political unrest during the Covid lockdown. It features Simpson’s lyrics and voice along with contemporary and historic images by painter David C. Behrens, disability-rights photo-documentarist Tom Olin, and Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Stanley Forman. Lyrics were inspired by words from Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. The video was edited by local Emmy-Award winner, Steve Shlisky.

“I’m thrilled that this humble video has the power to move people, spur debate, and contribute to the social justice work being done in this country,” said Simpson. “I tried to use the power of music to underscore what is ugly and what is beautiful about America. Johann Strauss’s dramatic and playful aria Klange der Heimat (Sounds of Homeland) from Die Fledermaus was a great container for new lyrics. Our history reflects both victories and defeats in the struggle for human rights. Without minimizing our failures, I wanted people to ultimately feel uplifted and hopeful. To accompany the music, I chose powerful images that show the resilience and strength of the diverse human rights struggles throughout US history. My song asks us to reflect on our progress and demands that we ‘make good trouble’ and ‘not give away our shot.’ Our Union will never be perfect, but it will get better and better if we stay committed to the righteous vision of justice for all.”

The award-winning video of Activist Aria: A More Perfect Union can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TPPlvG4f0Q

A panel discussion companion piece moderated by William Thomas Hodgson, Co-Founder of Oakland Theater Project (formerly Ubuntu Theater) with creator Simpson, editor Shlisky and Garrett McQueen, a classical musician, diversity consultant and Chair of the Equity Committee for the American Composers Forum is also available to view. This discussion is appropriate for middle and high school educators and anyone interested in the intersection of art, racism and activism. It can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBp046Fr7CA

###

MEDIA KIT
https://sites.google.com/view/opera-frontier-media-kit/home

WEBSITE
www.operafrontier.org

For more information or collaborations contact:

Gail Simpson, PhD
Opera Frontier
scout@operafrontier.org

Activist Aria: A More Perfect Union

You just read:

Bay Area Opera Singer Wins Awards For Music Video “Activist Aria: A More Perfect Union”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.