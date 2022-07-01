Bay Area Opera Singer Wins Awards For Music Video “Activist Aria: A More Perfect Union”
Reworked Strauss Aria with Strong Social Justice Message Nabs Anthem Award
My song asks us to reflect on our progress and demands that we ‘make good trouble’ and ‘not give away our shot.’ Our Union will never be perfect, but it will get better ... if we stay committed...”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gail Simpson, Founder and Artistic Director of Opera Frontier, a performing arts organization that redefines the way audiences experience opera, today announced that the music video she created during the covid lockdown is a winner. Activist Aria: A More Perfect Union won a Bronze in the Special Project Human and Civil Rights category at the 2022 Anthem Awards, a new organization created to celebrate purpose-driven work.
— Gail Simpson, Opera Frontier Artistic Director
“It is amazing to be identified as 'a voice that sparks global change . . . making a difference in the world’ alongside major honorees like Dr. Jane Goodall, Naomi Osaka, Megan Rapinoe, and storied institutions like the NAACP, the UN Foundation, the Institute for Justice, and the New York Times,” says Simpson.
The video has won other recognition, including Best Music Video Song (Top 3) by the 2022 Jaipur International Film Festival, as a finalist for Best Experimental Film, 2021 Indie Film Fest at the LA International Film Festival, and a Certificate of Achievement from the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences--the organization responsible for the Emmy Awards.
Activist Aria: A More Perfect Union was created by Simpson at the height of the political unrest during the Covid lockdown. It features Simpson’s lyrics and voice along with contemporary and historic images by painter David C. Behrens, disability-rights photo-documentarist Tom Olin, and Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Stanley Forman. Lyrics were inspired by words from Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. The video was edited by local Emmy-Award winner, Steve Shlisky.
“I’m thrilled that this humble video has the power to move people, spur debate, and contribute to the social justice work being done in this country,” said Simpson. “I tried to use the power of music to underscore what is ugly and what is beautiful about America. Johann Strauss’s dramatic and playful aria Klange der Heimat (Sounds of Homeland) from Die Fledermaus was a great container for new lyrics. Our history reflects both victories and defeats in the struggle for human rights. Without minimizing our failures, I wanted people to ultimately feel uplifted and hopeful. To accompany the music, I chose powerful images that show the resilience and strength of the diverse human rights struggles throughout US history. My song asks us to reflect on our progress and demands that we ‘make good trouble’ and ‘not give away our shot.’ Our Union will never be perfect, but it will get better and better if we stay committed to the righteous vision of justice for all.”
The award-winning video of Activist Aria: A More Perfect Union can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TPPlvG4f0Q
A panel discussion companion piece moderated by William Thomas Hodgson, Co-Founder of Oakland Theater Project (formerly Ubuntu Theater) with creator Simpson, editor Shlisky and Garrett McQueen, a classical musician, diversity consultant and Chair of the Equity Committee for the American Composers Forum is also available to view. This discussion is appropriate for middle and high school educators and anyone interested in the intersection of art, racism and activism. It can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBp046Fr7CA
###
MEDIA KIT
https://sites.google.com/view/opera-frontier-media-kit/home
WEBSITE
www.operafrontier.org
For more information or collaborations contact:
Gail Simpson, PhD
Opera Frontier
scout@operafrontier.org
Activist Aria: A More Perfect Union