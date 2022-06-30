Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Submits Strategic Plan for Broadband

A Historic Milestone to Fully Realize Broadband Internet Connectivity in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) submitted the Florida Strategic Plan for Broadband to Governor Ron DeSantis, Senate President Wilton Simpson, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls detailing the goals and strategies to improve and expand broadband Internet connectivity in the State of Florida. DEO’s Office of Broadband will lead Florida’s efforts to accountably ensure that broadband Internet availability, adoption, and use are sustainable in every community and rural area for a resilient Florida future.

The Florida Strategic Plan for Broadband outlines a three-step approach to forge a connected economy— one that yields a more robust workforce, enhanced educational opportunities, and healthier Floridians. The plan also promotes economic growth, workforce education and job training, and workforce housing, particularly in rural, unserved, and underserved areas of the state.

“The submission of Florida’s Strategic Plan for Broadband is a historic milestone and, under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO is proud to lead our state’s mission to accountably expand broadband access to all Floridians,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “Florida communities, especially rural communities across the state, will greatly benefit from broadband Internet infrastructure investments that will support their efforts to diversify their economies, increase job opportunities, and improve access to quality health and education services.”

DEO developed the Florida Strategic Plan for Broadband with coordination, input, participation, and support from industry leaders, partners, stakeholders, and Floridians across the state, including:

Florida Department of Education

Florida Department of Health

Florida Department of Management Services

Florida Department of State

Seminole and Miccosukee Tribes of Florida

Florida Association of Counties

Florida League of Cities

Florida Regional Councils Association

Florida Small Counties Coalition

Various Internet service providers

To assist in the efforts to expand broadband Internet for Floridians, DEO is creating and facilitating Local Technology Planning Teams to assess broadband Internet needs in their communities, as well as build partnerships with Internet service providers, locate unserved and underserved businesses and residents, and leverage assets and reduce barriers to the deployment of broadband Internet services in their communities. DEO developed a Broadband Planning Toolkit to help Local Technology Planning Teams be successful in carrying out their mission.

Assessing the needs of unserved and underserved communities across the state has been a driver in the state’s development of the Florida Strategic Plan for Broadband. Thus, DEO developed Florida's Broadband Availability Map and Internet Speed Test to generate more extensive data about the state’s current broadband Internet service availability. The anonymous, one-minute speed test and survey may be completed on any device, from any location, to help identify opportunities for expansion of broadband services in Florida, including areas that are currently unserved. All Floridians are encouraged to take the test here.

