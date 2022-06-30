Governor Doug Ducey's new budget is a win for Arizona's children and families

Phoenix, AZ (June 30, 2022)

Governor Doug Ducey’s recently-passed budget is a huge win for Arizona’s most vulnerable children and families.

The budget contains a multitude of increased supports for families, children in state care, and foster families.

Here are some of the highlights:

Kinship stipend increase- Kinship families who open their homes to care for their relatives will see their monthly stipend increase from $75 per month to $300 per month.

Daily allowances increase- The daily allowances that eligible foster and kinship families can receive for children’s personal, clothing needs, etc., will double from current rates under the new budget.

Independent living stipend increase- Young adults in the Independent Living Subsidy program will have their monthly stipend increase to $1,200 per month. In addition, youth will continue to receive a $100 monthly allowance. This program provides funding directly to the young adult to support their housing costs as they engage with DCS in their successful transition to adulthood.

Healthy Families Program- The Arizona Healthy Families Program will have its annual budget increased by $10 million. This home visiting program is designed to strengthen families during the critical first years of a child’s life. Through its efforts to support and educate families on child development, the program has shown to reduce incidences of child abuse and neglect, provide stability for at-risk families, and has grown a new generation of healthy Arizona families.

“The Governor’s budget is great news for children and families in Arizona,” said DCS Director Mike Faust. “I would like to thank Governor Ducey and his team for continuing to show unwavering support for children and families in crisis, and for kinship and community foster families who selflessly foster families who selflessly make sacrifices every day so children can heal from the trauma they have experienced.”

The increases will take effect in July.