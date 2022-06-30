First Financial Education Grant Awarded to Opportunities Credit Union

Montpelier, VT – The Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) was recently authorized to offer discretionary grants for financial services education initiatives undertaken by public and nonprofit organizations. The grant program is authorized in 9 V.S.A. § 5601 and § 5616 and is funded from the Vermont Financial Services Education, Victim Restitution, and Whistleblower Award Special Fund.

Opportunities Credit Union, from Winooski, Vermont, was awarded the first such grant in the amount of $200,000 to provide financial counseling and education to current and prospective small business owners in Vermont through a new “Business Sense” program. The funds will be distributed in $50,000 increments over four years.

“Our goal is to help consumers access financial and insurance-related services with confidence,” said Interim-Commissioner Kevin Gaffney. “I’m pleased that we’re able to provide some funds to Opportunities Credit Union to support the growth and development of Vermont small businesses, particularly in underserved populations such as women-owned, minority-owned, and immigrant/refugee-owned businesses.”

If your organization is interested in a grant, applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Learn more online about DFR’s Financial Education Grant Program.

Questions pertaining to the application or granting process should be directed to Beth Sides at dfr.financialgrant@vermont.gov.

Connect with the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation on Twitter, Facebook, and on our website.

###