Governor Newsom’s Statement on Supreme Court Ruling on West Virginia v. EPA 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling on West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency:“The Supreme Court sided with the fossil fuel industry, kneecapping the federal government’s basic ability to tackle climate change. Today’s ruling makes it even more imperative that California and other states succeed in our efforts to combat the climate crisis. While the court has once again turned back the clock, California refuses to go backward – we’re just getting started. California will remain the tentpole for this movement with record investments and aggressive policies to reduce pollution, to protect people from extreme weather, and to leave our children and grandchildren a world that’s better off than we found it.”

Watch a video from Governor Newsom on today’s decision here

California’s forward-thinking climate policies have seen the state exceed its 2020 climate target four years ahead of schedule while growing our economy, and spurred partnerships across the U.S. and around the world. Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California is taking bold action to further advance California’s progress toward an oil-free future and bolster the state’s clean energy economy.

