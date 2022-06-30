Infometry Expands Partnership with Snowflake to Power AI Analytics and Integrate Business Data Over Cloud

Infometry Partnership with Snowflake

This new Partnership with Snowflake will empower Infometry to offer pre-built cloud data warehouse and analytics solutions InfoFiscus for Finance, Supply Chain.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infometry is a leading Data Analytics products and solutions provider that has declared the accessibility of new product integration and Partnership with Snowflake, a leading Cloud Data Warehouse company. Now, with a few clicks, any Snowflake customer can quickly bring data into InfoFiscus that helps customers unlock actionable insights into a 360-degree view of customer business. Infometry’s robust business process and extensive domain knowledge convey a deep understanding of which analytics trends lead to business results by capturing every client activity from data sources. This bi-directional integration enables clients to reap Data Strategy, Cloud Modernization, Advanced Analytics, and Data Governance benefit alongside unlocking ongoing self-service insights. Every individual from an organization– from product administrators to marketers to leaders – can utilize Snowflake and Infometry analytics solutions for making data-driven choices that fuel quicker go-to-market as well as revenue growth.

The power of this partnership empowers enterprises to monitor high-volume, high-frequency data, uncovering significant insights for clients in data-intensive enterprises, including Hi-Tech, Manufacturing, Energy, Finance, Supply Chain, Retail, Life science, and Healthcare.

For Example, The Infometry partnership with Snowflake has built a next-gen data analytics solutions on the cloud for a leading financial services client. The data platform is utilized for executing various logical and AI use cases, offering continuous insight into fraud detection, further developing marketing adequacy, decreasing loan dispute processing time, and growing field-specialist selling viability. This proven process for data collection and computing KPIsresulted in a better user experience, innovative products for quicker client acquisition, and higher product penetration.

“Customers have turned to cloud as they don’t want to compromise speed, scale or adaptability with regards to leveraging their data to run their business,” said Nag Dinamani, CEO, Infometry. “Progressively, our clients hope to ingest large volumes of complex data into Snowflake, including structured, unstructured, as well as semi-structured data from numerous on-premises and cloud data sources. Infometry’s and Snowflake’s shared product design standards, client value proposition around self-service and usability, platform power, and scalable architecture alongside rapid time to value are appropriate to satisfy our joint client needs. We’re excited to make Infometry even more available to new self-service clients through Snowflake Partner Connect”.

Snowflake consolidates the power of data warehousing, the adaptability of big data platforms, and the flexibility of the cloud for a fraction of the cost of conventional solutions. Infometry provides easy-to-use pre-built industry-standard KPIs, metrics, and dashboards for customers, along with pre-built interfaces to ERP, CRM, and planning systems. Customers will see a significant reduction in cycle time to transform data into information with the power of BI analytics and AI/ML innovations to make informed decisions on their business. Through this partnership, clients can utilize Infometry’s proven predictive and prescriptive models’ capabilities to deal with their entire data ecosystem.

Infometry with Snowflake integration offers complete end-to-end analytics solutions such as Data Strategy, Cloud Modernization, Advanced Analytics, and Data Governance. All of these Infometry’s solutions are easy to use and open to business analysts, data analysts, and data engineers. Highlights of the integrated solution include:

Providing Infometry’s automated data collection from hundreds of source systems and processing complex business logic using Snowflake services.

Helping customers measure key performance indicators across business processes alongside providing predictive and prescriptive analytics, AI/ML.

Scalable data ingestion for large-scale analytics and data orchestration initiatives.

Ready-to-utilize Infometry business solution layouts that provide clients results in minutes.

As part of today’s announcement, Infometry is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Snowflake. To know more about the partnership, please visit the Infometry Partner Page and the new Infometry Starter Kit for the Snowflake solution.

About Infometry

Infometry is a world-class Data Management, and BI technology solutions provider focused on delivering end-to-end solutions for Data Warehouse Implementations, Data Governance, Big Data Analytics, AI/ML, Salesforce Implementation, and Product Engineering. Headquartered in California with its offshore branches in Bangalore and Canada, Infometry has evolved itself into an innovative market leader by determinedly serving the data domain for over ten years. With a singular focus on BI since its inception, Infometry has a proven track record of delivering data integration and analytics solutions like snowflake migration, PC to IICS, Data Strategy, and Architecture, EPM, etc. For more information, visit Infometry Inc, and You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

