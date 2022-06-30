Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen

CANADA, June 30 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of the Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, at the margins of the NATO Summit.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Frederiksen emphasized the strong relations between Canada and Denmark, which is reflected by the successful resolution of the border dispute involving Hans Island earlier this month.

The prime ministers discussed Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, emphasized the importance of continued military, financial, and humanitarian support to the government, and the Ukrainian people. The leaders expressed their shared concerns for the wider impacts of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, through shortages and rising prices of food, fuel, and fertilizers, and committed to working together to find practical ways to mitigate impacts, especially for the most vulnerable.

The two leaders shared their perspectives on the security situation in Europe and reiterated their support to Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO. The prime ministers agreed on the critical importance of maintaining unity among Allies and further strengthening defence collaboration between NATO and the European Union.

The prime ministers spoke of the urgency of accelerating efforts to address climate change with Prime Minister Frederiksen welcoming Canada’s hosting of the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 15) in Montreal. They also expressed their desire to stabilize and enhance collaboration in the Arctic, and committed to pursue collaboration in the region.

They agreed to continue working together to advance shared priorities.