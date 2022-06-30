Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol

CANADA, June 30 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, on the margins of the NATO Summit.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. They agreed on the need for strong international action to counter Russian aggression and provide humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Ukraine. Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed President Yoon’s participation in the NATO Summit as the leader of one of the Alliance’s four Asia-Pacific partner nations.

President Yoon Suk-yeol recalled the contribution of Canadians to defend the Republic of Korea and expressed gratitude for their sacrifices. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership between Canada and South Korea, noting opportunities to work together to promote security, democracy, and the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region. They also pledged to deepen the already strong trade and economic ties between our two countries, which are underpinned by the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement. The leaders discussed emerging technology and how to strengthen digital collaboration, including through artificial intelligence.

The two leaders expressed their concerns about North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches, which violate successive United Nations Security Council resolutions and pose a serious threat to international peace and security. Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast commitment to supporting international efforts to promote security and stability, including through Operation NEON.

The Prime Minister and President discussed climate action and the need for protection of biodiversity. They agreed to enhance cooperation on clean technologies, sustainable growth, and critical minerals.

