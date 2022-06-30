Statement from Attorney General Frey on Supreme Court Decision in WV v. EPA

MAINE, June 30 - Back to current news.

June 30, 2022

Attorney General's Office

Attorney General Aaron Frey expressed his dismay about the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA today.

“Climate change is one of the most urgent issues of our time. By preventing the EPA from regulating vital aspects of the energy industry through the Clean Air Act, the Supreme Court has removed one of this nation’s biggest tools in our fight against climate change. Despite this loss, my office remains committed to enforcing Maine’s environmental protection laws to their fullest extent and preserving our natural resources for future generations.”