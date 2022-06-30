Emergen Research Logo

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Trends – Rise in venture capital funding in EdTech companies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is expected to reach market size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solution is a primary factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market, and this is further expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period. Growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology to simplify administrative processes in institutions is projected to further propel global artificial intelligence in the education sector market growth during the forecast period. Rising venture capital funding in EdTech companies is also expected to boost growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the next few years.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing implementation of on-premises artificial intelligence solutions in universities and colleges to minimize cyber-attacks and information theft is driving revenue growth of the on-premises segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 43.8% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the natural language processing segment is projected to contribute significantly to the global artificial intelligence market in the education sector during the forecast period, attributable to growing application of natural language processing technology to minimize the communication gap between computers and humans.

In terms of revenue, the virtual learning environment segment is projected to account for high revenue share in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period due to growing use of AI to improve online learning experience in higher education.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector market players.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector market size

2.2 Latest Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector market key players

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Artificial Intelligence In The Education Sector market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

