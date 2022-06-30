Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Reacts to Supreme Court’s Ruling in West Virginia v. EPA

Thursday, June 30, 2022

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the Supreme Court of the United States released a decision in West Virginia v. EPA.

“I am deeply disappointed in and disagree with the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA. The EPA must have the power to effectively address the climate crisis and protect our health, and Congress has given EPA that power. Today’s ruling will make this fight more difficult, but we cannot afford to slow down our efforts – our future depends on it. I will continue to do everything in my power to combat the climate crisis for the good of our children and grandchildren.”

