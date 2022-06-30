West TN Lane Closures June 29-July 7, 2022

In observance of the 4th of July Holiday, there will be NO Interstate or State Route Closures beginning at 6:00 AM Friday, July 1 until 6:00AM Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

District 47 - West TN – Northern

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project



Restrictions: Beginning May 9, Norris Robinson Loop in Atwood (SR 220A), TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just south of Highway 77 to install a box culvert across the existing road. Detour will be posted.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-77 (US 70A): The miscellaneous safety improvements including resurfacing on US 70A (SR 77) from US 70A (SR 76, East Main Street) to near Bigham Lane will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



CARROLL COUNTY, SR-436:

Beginning Monday, February 14 through Thursday, August 18: The replacement of the bridge on SR 436 (Reedy Creek Road) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 16’ lane restriction. Temporary signals will be in place.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The resurfacing on US 51 (SR 3) from near SR 77 to the Obion County line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

Restrictions: Beginning April 19, 2022, Traffic will be reduced to one lane at in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 3’ shoulder. Also, the overflow bridge at LM 5.43 will be reduced to a 11’ lane restriction and 4’ shoulder.

DYER COUNTY, SR-211:

Beginning June 2, 2022, there will be temporary lane closures daily for geotechnical exploration on SR 211 from US 412 (SR 20) to close to Church Grove Rd.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted. Beginning July 12th, 2022, traffic will be reduced to one lane on SR 20 (US 412) eastbound lane from Broadway Road North to the end of the project for approximately 2 weeks to install cross drains.

Restrictions: A 12’ lane restriction with a 4’ inside shoulder will be in place.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from SR 22 (LM 0.00) to near SR 54 (LM 10.00) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from near SR 54 (LM 10.00) to near Wagner Road (LM-13.24) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from near Wagner Road (LM 13.24) to SR 69 (LM 19.69) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



LAKE COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing on SR 78 from near SR 79 to near Clay Wynn Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Wednesday, June 22 through Wednesday, June 29, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR-21 to US-51 (SR-3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM-21.8 to LM-24.0 & LM-21.0 to LM-26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM-30.1 to LM-26.55 & LM-26.0 to LM-24.45.

Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Tuesday, September 13, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR-3 between LM-25.5 SBL and LM-24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US-51 for two-way traffic between LM-25.5 to LM-24.5.

OBION COUNTY, (SR-3) US 51: The repair of bridges on Hwy 51 (SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with an 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 10.28 and LM 10.48 at Troy Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with a 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 12.64-LM 12.44 at Davidson Creek. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH on SR 3 from LM 11.47-LM 12.64 northbound and on SR 3 from LM 12.64-LM 11.47 southbound.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, (SR-43): The resurfacing including bridge repair on 45E (SR 43) and SR 216, and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 45E (SR 43) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

CHESTER and MCNAIRY COUNTIES, SR-22, SR-201, SR-69: There will be lane possible lane closures on SR 22 from the McNairy County line to the Henderson County line. SR 201 from SR 22 to the Henderson County line. SR 69 from the Hardin County line to SR 22. Resurfacing operations may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-188: There will be temporary mobile lane closures for resurfacing activities on SR 188. One lane will remain open at all times.



DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 from the Fayette County Line (MM 43.2) to west of the Douglas Road Underpass Road Underpass (MM 46.0), including the thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over Big Muddy Creek.

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 43.2) to LM 2.86 (MM 46.0) for OGFC paving operations. Weather Permitting.

Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 43.2) to LM 2.86 (MM 46.0) for OGFC paving operations. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD: Thursday, July 7 through Wednesday, July 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 43.2) to LM 2.86 (MM 46.0) for OGFC paving operations. Weather Permitting.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open.



Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0-MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0. Weather Permitting.

Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0-MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 13 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0-MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0. Weather Permitting.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40.

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Closed until September 2022: Wildersville Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for bridge repair. Detours will be posted for traffic. This closure will be in place for the duration of the project.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Saturday, July 9, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-100: The construction of turn lanes on SR 100 at the intersection of SR 104 including grading, drainage, signals, and paving may cause temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 with DBST from Garner St. to near Mount Moriah Rd. will result in daily lane closures.



MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70 (SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

Restrictions: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 82.1-MM 88.5.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, July 6 through Wednesday July 13, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

Saturday, July 9, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The ramp at Exit 87 EB on I-40 will be closed for construction activities. Local traffic will need to seek an alternate route. The ramp will reopen at 6AM.

Sunday, July 10, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The ramp at Exit 87 WB on I-40 will be closed for construction activities. Local traffic will need to seek an alternate route. The ramp will reopen at 6AM.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 and SR-1 : The repair of bridges on US45BP (SR 186) over Hollywood Drive/Keith Short Bypass and on US 70 (SR1) over Overflow

.Beginning Monday April 18, 8:00 a.m.: One lane was closed in each direction on Hollywood Drive between Southwide Drive and Wallace Road.

Beginning Monday, June 20, 8:00 a.m.: One lane of SR 1 (HWY 70) will be closed in each direction over the Overflow (LM 12.30).

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, June 20, 8:00 a.m.: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on SR-1 (Hwy 70/Airways Blvd.) for this closure.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5: The intersection improvements on US 45 (SR 5, General Marcus J. Wright Memorial Highway) at Buena Vista Road in Bethel Springs (LM 19.00), including grading, drainage, signals and paving may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



REGION IV CABLE BARRIER REPAIR: Benton, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Tipton: The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes.

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be possible shoulder closures on various state and interstate routes in Region IV for cable barrier rail repair. Weather Permitting.

Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be possible shoulder closures on various state and interstate routes in Region IV for cable barrier rail repair. Weather Permitting.

REGION IV PAVEMENT MARKING: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley: There will be temporary daytime/nighttime mobile lane closures on various interstate and state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for the retracing of thermoplastic pavement marking lines.

DISTRICT 47 & 48 ON CALL GUARDRAIL REPAIR:

Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Madison, McNairy, Obion, and Weakley: There will be temporary daytime lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for guardrail repair.

Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on various state routes throughout Region IV for guardrail repair.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures at various locations on I-40 east and westbound between MM 44.0-MM 134. 0 in Benton, Decatur, Carroll, Henderson, Haywood, and Madison Counties. Weather Permitting.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

MAINTENANCE:

Thursday, June 29, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-193:

Monday, February 28 through approximately Monday, August 22: (SR 193) Macon Road will be reduced to one lane at LM 11.48 for bridge replacement from. Temporary signals will be in place.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR 87:

Tuesday, May 10 through approximately September 28: SR 87 will be reduced to one lane at

LM 3.88 for bridge replacement. Temporary signals will be in place. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: Beginning June 13: The ramp to continue onto southbound I-55 from the “Old Bridge” is reduced to one lane and southbound I-55 from the Crump Interchange to McLemore Ave. will be reduced to two lanes with the outside shoulder closed for approximately 8 months.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70):

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. for asphalt paving and traffic markings. Weather Permitting.

Tuesday, July 5, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. for asphalt paving and traffic markings. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-57 from SR-14 to Poplar Ave.:

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between Jackson Avenue (SR 14) and Poplar Avenue for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

Tuesday, July 5, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between Jackson Avenue (SR 14) and Poplar Avenue for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72

(SR 57) from near Perkins Extended to the I-240 Interchange will cause temporary, single lane closures through September 30, 2022.

Daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work.

Tuesday, July 5, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72 (SR 57) from near Perkins Extended to the I-240 Interchange will cause temporary, single lane closures through September 30, 2022. Daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work. All work is weather permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Perkins Extd. and I-240 for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

Tuesday, July 5, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Perkins Extd. and I-240 for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-78 at West End of Mo. Pacific RR Overpass (LM 11.84):

Wednesday, June 29 through Thursday, June 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Replacing existing crash attenuator on west side of RR Overpass. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR77:

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along SR 177 north and southbound near I-40 to allow for signal upgrades and safety improvements. One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times. Weather Permitting.

Tuesday, July 5, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along SR 177 north and southbound near I-40 to allow for signal upgrades and safety improvements. One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 Random On-Call Guardrail:



Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be nighttime and daytime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for guardrail repairs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Tuesday, July 5, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be nighttime and daytime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for guardrail repairs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

District 49 Random On-Call Signing:

Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures to remove overhead signs, catwalks, and lighting, on overhead structures at I-240 EB EXIT 21 (SR 4/ Lamar Ave); 1 lane will be CLOSED.

THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

