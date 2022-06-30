ROS Based Robot Market to Witness a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030, states the Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Rise in concerns related to workplace safety, need to reduce human errors, and increase in demand for productivity as well as quality at workplaces are the factors that drive the growth of the global ROS based robot market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global ROS based robot market generated USD 42.69 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 87.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of current market dynamics, top segments, market share, regional landscape, and Covid-19 impact.

Presenting data and statistics in 1,289 pages, this report is a valuable source of insights on each sub-segment, segment, country, and region of the ROS based robot industry. Supported by 1,725 tables and 865 figures, this study also becomes a source of thorough insights and analysis for market players, startups, and investors that look forward to implement various strategies such as expansions, mergers, product launches, and others. The research also highlights the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the ROS based robot market size.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 42.69 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 87.92 billion CAGR 8.4% No. of Pages 1,289 Tables 1,725 Figures 865 Segments covered Robot Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in concerns related to workplace safety and need to reduce human errors Increase in demand for productivity and quality at workplaces Opportunities The emergence of Industry 4.0 Rise in investments in research and development activities in the robotics sector

The report evaluates drivers, growth-limiting factors, and opportunities to assist leading market players in determining factors that should be tapped on to achieve a long-lasting growth. Rise in concerns related to labor safety and human errors led to surge in implementation of ROS based robots in the industrial and automotive sectors. Moreover, increase in demand for productivity and quality at workplaces raised the demand for automated robots. These factors drive the growth of the global ROS based robot market. However, high setup costs of ROS based robots along with issues related to security and safety are some of the growth-limiting factors.

Highlighting the huge opportunities that lie ahead in the ROS based robot market, the Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, said, “The emergence of Industry 4.0 and increase in investments in research and development activities in the robotics sector create lucrative opportunities for the market. Rise in implementation in end-use industries such as electronics, food & beverages and others also present unbounded opportunities.”

The report presents an extensive segmentation of the global ROS based robot market based on robot type, application, and region. The study provides thorough analysis of each and every segment and its sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical formats. On the basis of robot type, the report divides the market further into SCARA robots, collaborative robots, articulated robots, parallel robots, and cartesian robots. On the basis of application, the research classifies the market into professional service, industrial service, and personal/domestic service.

Based on region, the report further divides the global ROS based robot market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. According to the report, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2021, and will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in implementation of automation in different industries, increase in need for robots in defense and security applications, and the requirement to address concerns related to labor safety and human errors. However, Europe is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in application in sectors such as logistic & warehouse, healthcare, agriculture, and others.

The report analyzes each region and country based on the aforementioned segments. This extensive analysis is aimed at providing insights to help market players and investors in expanding their businesses, determining investment feasibility in different regions, and raising the ROS based robot market share.

The report highlights the competitive scenario by presenting a detailed analysis of leading market players operating in the global ROS based robot market. These players include ABB Ltd., KUKA AG, FANUC, Denso, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Stanley Innovation, Microsoft, Clearpath Robots, Universal Robotics, Rethink Robotics, iRobot Corporation, and Husarion. The report covers operating business segments, sales value on the basis of segment and region, key strategies adopted, and product portfolio of each market player.

