Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Supreme Court Ruling Blocking Federal Air Pollution Standards for Power Plants

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement in response to today’s Supreme Court decision in the case of West Virginia v. EPA, which blocks the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating power plant emissions.

“This extreme Court action is a public health disaster that takes us backwards at a time when we badly need to be making progress. Power plant emissions make our climate less stable and our air less breathable and represent one of the defining quality-of-life risks of our generation.

“A failure to regulate power plant emissions will lead to increases in asthma, lung cancer and other diseases associated with poor air quality, and in many places, those impacts are likely to fall hardest in already heavily polluted neighborhoods that HHS is assisting through its Office of Environmental Justice.

“The Biden-Harris administration will leave no stone unturned to protect public health and our climate, and I join my colleagues in calling on Congress to repair the damage done by the Court’s ruling. I continue to work with the President to identify and use existing lawful authorities to protect public health and accelerate our transition to a clean, healthy, and secure energy future for our country.”