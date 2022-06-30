Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 4

06/30/2022 State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 286 SR 286 Green/Montgomery Twps. Shoulder Cutting RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing RT 954 Plumville to Smicksburg South Mahoning/West Mahoning Twps. Manual Patch RT 1024 Hemlock Rd Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1029 Flemming Summit Rd Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1032 Arcadia Rd Montgomery Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1033 Hillsdale Rd Montgomery Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1054 Steffey Church Rd, Buffalo Lodge Rd, Canoe Ridge Rd Canoe, Banks Twps. Flushing Pipe RT 3008 SR 3008 Blacklick Twp. Edge Patching RT 3009 SR 3009 Blacklick, Conemaugh, Young Twps. Edge Patching RT 3017 Cherry Run Rd/ Coal Rd Center, Blacklick Twp. Sealcoat RT 3033 Goral Rd/Rustic Lodge Ext Center, White Twps. Sealcoat RT 3035 Old SR 119 Center, White Twps. Sealcoat RT 3037 SR 3037 Armstrong Twp. Masonry Repointing RT 3039 SR 3039 Armstrong Twp. Steel Beam Repair RT 3056 Old SR 119 Conemaugh, Young Twps. Sealcoat RT 4002 SR 4002 Armstrong Twp. Off Bridge Drainage Improvements RT 4006 Five Points Rd Washington Twp. Drainage Pipe Replacement County Wide 3 Digit State Routes Various

SR 22,119,422 County Wide

County Wide Permanent Signs

Mowing For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.



