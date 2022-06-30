Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,806 in the last 365 days.

Jackson to be sworn in as U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice

U.S. Supreme Court News Release

The Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as the 104th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 30, at noon at the Supreme Court of the United States. Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., will administer the Constitutional Oath and Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer will administer the Judicial Oath in a ceremony in the West Conference Room before a small gathering of Judge Jackson's family.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the homepage of the Court's website, www.supremecourt.gov.

A formal investiture ceremony will take place at a special sitting of the Court in the Courtroom at a later date.

You just read:

Jackson to be sworn in as U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.